Short Interest in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Declines By 10.7%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CEMEX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CEMEX by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.87.

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of CX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,025. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

