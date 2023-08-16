Short Interest in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Drops By 9.6%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 317,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $690,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $690,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $390,612.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,246 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 681,814 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 779,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 336,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $7,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 267,065 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after purchasing an additional 266,330 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

