Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Expands By 8.5%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,400 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 537,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,917.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.91. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $145.05.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

