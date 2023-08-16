Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Expands By 8.5%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,400 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 537,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,917.0 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Down 0.6 %
Coloplast A/S stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.91. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $145.05.
About Coloplast A/S
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coloplast A/S
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.