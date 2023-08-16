Short Interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Declines By 8.3%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 13,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 901,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,610. The stock has a market cap of $798.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. CommScope has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,759,064.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $2,552,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Further Reading

