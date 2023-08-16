Short Interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Declines By 8.3%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 13,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 901,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,610. The stock has a market cap of $798.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. CommScope has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.
In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,759,064.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).
