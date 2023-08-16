Short Interest in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Expands By 9.1%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

BVN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 462,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.73.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.33 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 154,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 84,447 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,091,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,884,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

See Also

