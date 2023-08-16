Short Interest in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Increases By 9.7%

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ED traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.24. The stock had a trading volume of 141,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 9,343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 357,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 353,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 46,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

