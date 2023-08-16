Short Interest in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Declines By 11.7%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 10,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CSGP traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $79.87. 1,097,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,347. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

