Short Interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Drops By 10.4%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CRDO traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 986,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,751. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.27 and a beta of 1.99.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $29,508,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.
