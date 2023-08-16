Short Interest in Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Drops By 15.9%

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DWVYF shares. HSBC downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
