Short Interest in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Expands By 5.7%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 965,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,106.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,429.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,106.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after buying an additional 952,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,321,000 after purchasing an additional 466,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 598,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,538,000 after purchasing an additional 173,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 162,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.61. Diodes has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

