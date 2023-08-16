Short Interest in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Increases By 7.1%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESBA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period.

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

