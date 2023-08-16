Short Interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Grows By 8.6%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,919. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 30.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENLV

About Enlivex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.