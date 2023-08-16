Short Interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Grows By 8.6%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,919. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENLV
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enlivex Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.