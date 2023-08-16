Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Decreases By 22.4%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 443,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.5 days.
ETTYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.75.
Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.
