Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Decreases By 22.4%

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2023

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 443,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETTYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

ETTYF stock remained flat at $23.05 during trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.

Read More

