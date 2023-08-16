Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Rises By 16.2%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.
Eutelsat Communications Price Performance
Shares of ETCMY remained flat at $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.
About Eutelsat Communications
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eutelsat Communications
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.