Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Rises By 16.2%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Shares of ETCMY remained flat at $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

