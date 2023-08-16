Short Interest in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Increases By 5.7%

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCAP remained flat at $36.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Capital in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised First Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Capital

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.