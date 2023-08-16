Short Interest in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expands By 9.4%

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.12. 64,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.90%.

FIBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 13,150 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $342,689.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,672.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 59.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 99.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 670,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,983,000 after acquiring an additional 334,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

