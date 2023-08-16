Short Interest in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rises By 9.4%

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.12. 66,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 66.90%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $342,689.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,672.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 59.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 670,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,983,000 after purchasing an additional 334,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FIBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

