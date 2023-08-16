Short Interest in Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Decreases By 23.5%

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fobi AI Stock Performance

Shares of FOBIF stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 18,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Fobi AI has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.14.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

