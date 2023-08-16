Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Grows By 11.9%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

freenet Price Performance

Shares of freenet stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. freenet has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Get freenet alerts:

About freenet

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.