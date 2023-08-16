Short Interest in Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Declines By 10.5%

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Future Stock Performance

FRNWF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Future has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.

Get Future alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRNWF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Future from GBX 1,845 ($23.40) to GBX 1,900 ($24.10) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.55) to GBX 1,350 ($17.13) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Future from GBX 2,621 ($33.25) to GBX 1,654 ($20.98) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

About Future

(Get Free Report)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.