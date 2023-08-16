Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Expands By 11.1%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,830,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 91,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.39. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grab will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Grab by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRAB. Benchmark began coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.91.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

