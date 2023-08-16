Short Interest in Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS) Decreases By 11.6%

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HHRS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,241,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the second quarter worth $160,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth $147,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHRS stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 135,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94. Hammerhead Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

