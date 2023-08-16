Short Interest in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Decreases By 14.0%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,090,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 57,060,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.6 %

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,347,893. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.