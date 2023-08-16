Short Interest in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Declines By 12.6%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 622,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 333,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.87.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HTBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens downgraded Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HTBK

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 79,274 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.