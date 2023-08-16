Short Interest in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Decreases By 11.9%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 150,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Down 3.4 %

Hillstream BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 105,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,688. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.01. Hillstream BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

Get Hillstream BioPharma alerts:

Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Hillstream BioPharma will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Hillstream BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillstream BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.