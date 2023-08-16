Short Interest in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Drops By 14.7%

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 113,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at HomeTrust Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert E. James bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after buying an additional 41,325 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after buying an additional 195,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 432,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HTBI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.65.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.33 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.44%. Analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

