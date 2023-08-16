Short Interest in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Increases By 8.2%

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Immix Biopharma Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of IMMX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 204,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 106.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 54,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

