Short Interest in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Increases By 8.2%

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMXGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Immix Biopharma Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of IMMX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 204,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMMX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 106.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 54,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

