Short Interest in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Rises By 20.3%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 360,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 260,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,943. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 197.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.66.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 3,391,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 2,427,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,796 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 521,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 334,569 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,100 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.