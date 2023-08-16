Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Decreases By 24.0%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

ITOCY traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.88. 23,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,127. ITOCHU has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 553,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 4th quarter valued at $18,029,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

