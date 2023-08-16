Short Interest in J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Declines By 19.1%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 647,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 750 ($9.51) to GBX 900 ($11.42) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC raised J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
