Short Interest in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Expands By 8.2%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,570,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 45,820,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of JOBY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,413. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $696,853.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $696,853.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 15,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $149,805.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,247,553 shares of company stock valued at $28,013,401 in the last 90 days. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

