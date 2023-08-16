Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Drops By 23.1%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,069,800 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,391,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 175.4 days.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KELTF remained flat at $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KELTF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

