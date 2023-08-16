Short Interest in Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Grows By 18.8%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,214,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 7,754,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,535.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. Keyera has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $25.25.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

