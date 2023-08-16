Short Interest in Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Grows By 17.1%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,490.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMMPF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS KMMPF remained flat at $13.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $14.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

