Short Interest in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expands By 8.9%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KRG. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. 604,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $24.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 800.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

