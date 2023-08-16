Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Drops By 17.9%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

KUBTY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.83. 38,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. Kubota has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $85.15.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

