Short Interest in Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Increases By 19.7%

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $50.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. Lawson has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69.

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial-Related Business, and Overseas Business segments.

