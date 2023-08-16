Short Interest in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Grows By 15.8%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEGN. Citigroup began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LEGN traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,059. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

