Short Interest in M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Expands By 18.6%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,858,500 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 3,254,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,607.7 days.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of MGPUF stock remained flat at $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. 45,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,143. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. M&G has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.87.

Get M&G alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGPUF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on M&G from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 220 ($2.79) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 218 ($2.77) to GBX 208 ($2.64) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

About M&G

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.