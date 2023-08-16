Short Interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Grows By 22.2%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NeoGames Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.12 million, a PE ratio of -66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NGMS. Truist Financial downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,719,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,507,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

