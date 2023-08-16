Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB) Rises By 16.0%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,200 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 401,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on NioCorp Developments from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

Shares of NB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 55,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,283. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NioCorp Developments will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

