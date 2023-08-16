Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Increases By 20.0%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

Shares of OXLCL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $24.94.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.