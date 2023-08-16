Short Interest in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Rises By 10.0%

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 98,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $307.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 20.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1,005.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 414,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

