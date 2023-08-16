Short Interest in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Declines By 18.5%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 8,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $88,468,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Cheesecake Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 318,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,566. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 82.44%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

