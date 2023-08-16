Short Interest in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Rises By 8.9%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,330,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 17,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,899. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

