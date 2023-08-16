Short Interest in Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Drops By 19.1%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,300 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 568,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:EVTL opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $1,267,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

