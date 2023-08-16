Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $175.44 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,195.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00271205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.12 or 0.00781368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00529950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00056816 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00117061 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,895,905,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,872,443,024 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.