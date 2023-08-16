Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIA. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
