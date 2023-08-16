Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 431,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 701,755 shares.The stock last traded at $55.49 and had previously closed at $58.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SIMO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.