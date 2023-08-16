Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 13,248 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,972 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,248 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $439.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 228.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.